1,000 and counting: Amherst native surpasses scoring milestone for UL Hornets

It’s a good thing when something positive comes out of the COVID-19 era with all the cancelations and disruptions in the world of sports.

Such was the case for former Amherst Lancer basketball standout T.C. Thacker.

Because of the coronavirus last year’s college seniors were given the opportunity to play a fifth year and Thacker chose to stay at the Univseristy of Lynchburg.

Fast forward to Jan. 22 as Thacker needed a dozen points to eclipse the 1,000-point milestone for the Hornets.

Thacker hit the mark with under 14 minutes left in the second half on Alumni Day.

Thacker’s up close shot cleared the net and the game never skipped a beat.

In the stands some fans on the Alumni side held up signs signaling the 1,00 points while the PA announcer informed the crowd of Thacker’s feat while a standing ovation was given at this point.

Thacker’s sisters, dad and grandma was also at the game.

For a player with the talent and experience of Thacker, 12 points should be a easy accomplishment for the fifth year player. The Eastern Mennonite defense slapped a highly physical defense on Thacker with multiple hand checks, slaps, a couple of knockdowns and even a hit to the nose just before halftime.

Thacker came out in the second half setting up his teammates with on time passes but when the moment opened upon Thacker connected on a short jumper for the 1,000 point.

