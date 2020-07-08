A holiday to remember: Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic offers baseball players chance at closure

Among players, coaches, family members and other baseball fans, the opinion was unanimous. Saturday’s game for area amateurs, at Lynchburg’s biggest stadium, was a home run.
The Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic, the showcase featuring recent high school seniors — who had their swan song seasons dashed by the coronavirus pandemic — offered a chance at closure, complete with all the July 4 accoutrements.
Fireworks followed the 10-inning game, when all of the more than three dozen players got a chance to pitch, bat or play the field. And 1,000 fans — friends and family of the players from all eight Seminole District schools, along with other baseball fans in the area — enjoyed ballpark favorites as they took in a game that featured a diving catch, singles roped into the outfield and some crisp pitching.
“It’s really great to be out here with my guys again,” said Brookville’s Hunter Brown, the owner of one of the evening’s highlights thanks to his bare-handed fielding of a grounder to third and running throw to first for the out. “I’ve missed these guys so much.”
Brown and his Brookville teammates joined a Western Division roster also made up of Jefferson Forest, Heritage and Liberty High players. In the first-base dugout, Rustburg, Amherst, Liberty Christian and E.C. Glass players teamed up to form the Eastern Division roster.
After five innings — when the lineups on each side turned over completely to filter in all players — the Western Division led 5-0 at Bank of the James Stadium, where the minor league Lynchburg Hillcats, whose season recently was canceled, normally play. The West won, 7-4.
Although Saturday was a chance for players to enjoy themselves, they also wanted to make the most of the opportunity not normally gifted to high school players.
“We grew up around the area coming to watch the Hillcats games and wanting to be out here playing,” Amherst’s Tyler Hargis said. “Now, some of us get that chance. It’s really awesome. I’m really enjoying it.”
The special jerseys and caps, adorned with a Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic logo, set the mood. Red, white and blue bases and Hillcats logos set the patriotic mood. And seeing their faces up on the big video board helped complete the unique feel for the high school players.
Members of the Hillcats front office staff said they aim to hold the Ronnie Roberts Senior Showcase annually, though they hope social distancing at the stadium — and on the football side of City Stadium, where 1,000 more seats for the postgame fireworks were up for grabs — won’t have to be factored into plans.
After missing out on the chance to play dozens of games, there always will be the “what-ifs” for the participants, Brown admitted, but Saturday’s event goes a long way to remedy that.
“It helps to fill some of that gap, but I’ll always miss what I didn’t get to do with those guys,” Brown said. “… But I think this is a pretty good [way to make up for it].”
