A holiday to remember: Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic offers baseball players chance at closure

Among players, coaches, family members and other baseball fans, the opinion was unanimous. Saturday’s game for area amateurs, at Lynchburg’s biggest stadium, was a home run.

The Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic, the showcase featuring recent high school seniors — who had their swan song seasons dashed by the coronavirus pandemic — offered a chance at closure, complete with all the July 4 accoutrements.

Fireworks followed the 10-inning game, when all of the more than three dozen players got a chance to pitch, bat or play the field. And 1,000 fans — friends and family of the players from all eight Seminole District schools, along with other baseball fans in the area — enjoyed ballpark favorites as they took in a game that featured a diving catch, singles roped into the outfield and some crisp pitching.

“It’s really great to be out here with my guys again,” said Brookville’s Hunter Brown, the owner of one of the evening’s highlights thanks to his bare-handed fielding of a grounder to third and running throw to first for the out. “I’ve missed these guys so much.”

Brown and his Brookville teammates joined a Western Division roster also made up of Jefferson Forest, Heritage and Liberty High players. In the first-base dugout, Rustburg, Amherst, Liberty Christian and E.C. Glass players teamed up to form the Eastern Division roster.

After five innings — when the lineups on each side turned over completely to filter in all players — the Western Division led 5-0 at Bank of the James Stadium, where the minor league Lynchburg Hillcats, whose season recently was canceled, normally play. The West won, 7-4.