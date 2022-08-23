A look at Amherst County High School's fall football schedule

Lancers varsity
Sept. 2 George Washington, home at Lancer Stadium 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 Blacksburg, home 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Liberty High School, Bedford 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 Jefferson Forest, home 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Mecklenburg County 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 E.C. Glass, home 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
Oct. 14 at Rustburg 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 Brookville, home 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 at Liberty Christian Academy 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 Heritage, home 7 p.m.
Lancers junior varsity
Sept. 1 at George Washington 6 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Blacksburg 7 p.m.
Sept. 19 Liberty, home at Lancer Stadium 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 26 at Jefferson Forest 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 3 at Heritage 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 10 at E.C. Glass 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 17 Rustburg 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Brookville 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 31 Liberty Christian Academy 6:30 p.m.
Source: Seminole District website