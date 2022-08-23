 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A look at Amherst County High School's fall football schedule

Lancers varsity 

Sept. 2               George Washington, home at Lancer Stadium          7 p.m. 

Sept. 9               Blacksburg, home                                                  7 p.m. 

Sept. 16             at Liberty High School, Bedford                               7 p.m. 

Sept. 23             Jefferson Forest, home                                           7 p.m. 

Sept. 30             at Mecklenburg County                                           7 p.m. 

Oct. 7                 E.C. Glass, home                                                   7 p.m. 

Oct. 14               at Rustburg                                                           7 p.m. 

Oct. 21               Brookville, home                                                    7 p.m. 

Oct. 28               at Liberty Christian Academy                                   7 p.m.

Nov. 4                 Heritage, home                                                      7 p.m. 

Lancers junior varsity 

Sept. 1               at George Washington                                        6 p.m.

Sept. 8               at Blacksburg                                                    7 p.m. 

Sept. 19             Liberty, home at Lancer Stadium                         6:30 p.m.

Sept. 26             at Jefferson Forest                                              6:30 p.m.

Oct. 3                 at Heritage                                                        6:30 p.m.

Oct. 10               at E.C. Glass                                                     6:30 p.m. 

Oct. 17               Rustburg                                                           6:30 p.m.

Oct. 25               at Brookville                                                       6:30 p.m.

Oct. 31               Liberty Christian Academy                                   6:30 p.m.

Source: Seminole District website 

