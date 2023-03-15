On March 11, the Elon Eagles Archery team led by Lona Jackson, Joe Seagle and Brian Barber of Amherst Arms, traveled to Richmond to participate in the 2023 Virginia National Archery in the Schools (NASP) Bullseye State Tournament.

The Elon team has had several state champions in years past but recently but took a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. This team of 4th and 5th grades came home with a first place win with a season high score of 2966.

There were also standouts in the individual competitions. Carissa Rice, a fourth-grader, won first place in the Elementary School female division with a score of 270. Jase Owen, another fourth-grader, placed second in the Elementary School male division with a score of 262.

The team also competed in the 2023 Virginia State NASP/IBO 3D Challenge and brought home a second place finish. The team has never competed in the IBO Challenge before.

Wyatt Terwilliger came home with a first place finish in the IBO 3D Challenge in the Elementary School division. The team’s next stop is Louisville in May for the NASP Eastern National Championship.

NASP is an in-school program aimed at improving educational performance among students in grades 4–12. Students learn focus, self-control, discipline, patience, and the life lessons required to be successful in the classroom and in life.