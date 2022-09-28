Amherst archery program a hit with home-schoolers

Dozens of home-schooled children have found their mark in archery competition as part of the Bobcats, a group that weekly meets at Amherst Arms and Supply in Madison Heights.

The program entering its ninth year and fifth in National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) competition holds weekly classes at the business specializing in hunting, fishing, archery and firearms. Amy Hall, a parent and instructor, said in 2018 the program had just fewer than 20 students and now has 71 taking part.

The children are in grades fourth through 12 and the program has exploded in popularity even during COVID-19.

“A group of homeschooled moms wanted to get together and wanted to get their kids together to learn archery,” Hall said. “It grew into a competition team.”

Archery is a good sport for children who don’t take to traditional team sports such as basketball, football and baseball, and it cultivates friendships.

“They compete as individuals with themselves and have personal growth,” Hall said.

Hall said elementary archers in the program were the first homeschooled state champions in 3D archery in March, had multiple archers place in bullseye and 3D archery last year in state competition and qualify to attend the NASP national competition in Louisville, Kentucky in May.

The program runs four classes every Wednesday from September through May and competes with other schools in Amherst County and Lynchburg, she said. It’s a positive outlet for homeschoolers who need a sense of community, she said.

“Amherst Arms has been very open to our team, very supportive,” Hall said. “They provide all the equipment for us and indoor activity for us to do year round.”

Her 15-year-old son takes part in it and she’s seen firsthand how much it has benefited him.

“Archery has really helped him develop focus,” Hall said. “We’ve seen it in areas of his life, not just here in the archery, but in his schoolwork and friendships. The competition has been really good for him.”

Wylie Tolbert, a teenager who is part of the Bobcats, said it’s a fun activity he’s enjoyed the past four years. He’s sharpened his skills in archery and learned things he didn’t know before.

“It’s just been a good hobby to stick to,” Tolbert said.

He also enjoys camaraderie with other children who share the same homeschooling experience.

“And this particular town, there’s not a lot of those places around,” Tolbert said. “So it’s good to have a sport with other kids.”

Bryan Barber, owner of Amherst Arms and Supply, said about eight years ago the business was interested in a way to give back to the community and began the homeschool league.

“It’s just grown in the years to come,” Barber said. “These kids don’t have the opportunity to do a lot of sports so we brought this to them.”

He said archery has snowballed in popularity across the county in recent years because of its appeal to youth who like something different. The program has built friendships among kids who otherwise wouldn’t have interacted, he said.

“We have fun doing it, we’re competitive with it,” Barber said. “It’s an all-year commitment.”