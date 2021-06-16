Amherst athletes win awards at regional track championships

The Amherst 4x100 really team of Kendra Smith, Kiara Smith, Ciera Hunter and Cyanna Cabell captured the Region 4D Track Championships held last week at Jefferson Forest with a winning time of 50.15.

For the boys team Lancer Isaaiah Idore took a pair of Region 4D titles, one in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.34 and the other in the 300 hurdles at 40.48.

Pole vaulter Nick Moore cleared 13 feet for his regional crown.

Taking home second place finishes for girls long jump was Cyanna Cabel with a distance of 16-09.75.

Kiara Smith won a second place in the triple jump with her effort of 35-05.00.

The boys 4x100 relay team of James Morris, Idore, Trohol Roberson and anchor Lawrence Brown won a second place finish.

The state championships will be held this weekend at Liberty University.

The complete results of the Amherst competitors can be found on the Milestat website.

The Amherst competitors also won 4 third place finishes, 4 fourth place, 3 fifth place, 5 sixth place, 5 seventh place, 3 eighth place, 3 ninth place and 4 tenth place awards.

