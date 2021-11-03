Amherst B-Team rolls over Brookville, ties Jefferson Forest

The Amherst B-Team football squad bounced back from a local defeat to Dunbar Middle School for a blowout Monday night win against Brookville and a tie against Jefferson Forest on Oct. 28.
According to Amherst coach Alex Dodgion, the new rule states if it’s tied at the end of regulation that’s the way it will end.
The Amherst B-Team’s record stands at 1-1-1.
In the tie contest Amherst scored via a pass from Jayden Davis to Devon Ramsey.
“The game was a defensive battle. JF scored on their first possession on a well-timed play that caught us in a weak spot due to the defensive call I made,” said Dodgion. “The rest of the game our defense dug down deep and played outstanding. Offensively, we had a several mental mistakes that resulted in penalties and turnovers. Overall, the team fought hard and overcame a few injuries. We play again at LCA on Monday, so not a whole lot of time to recover and dwell on the tie against JF.”
On Oct 25 the Amherst team rolled over Brookville 34-0 in a game shortened to three quarters and a few minutes in the final stanza as a storm threatened the rest of the game.
Scoring for Amherst in the big win were Ezra Williams, Zaden Brown and Jayden Davis.
Ja’lon Baldwin had a touchdown interception called back because of a penalty but the pick still went down in the stat book.
“We had a very late start this year due to the schools being shut down because of COVID,” said Dodgion. “When we played our first game of the season, most of the other schools were already playing their third or fourth game.”
Dodgion summed up his teams performance to date.
“After getting smacked around a little in the first half against Dunbar Middle, we have only given up 12 points in two and a half games,” said Dodgion. “This group of young men we are coaching this year know how to overcome adversity and will give everything they have until that final whistle blows. We tell the players every day, this is more than just football. The lessons they will learn, and are learning, about dealing with adversity or giving everything they have for their brothers battling next to them or keeping their heads up when things get tough, those are the things that will help them each and every day of their lives.”