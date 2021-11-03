Amherst B-Team rolls over Brookville, ties Jefferson Forest

“We had a very late start this year due to the schools being shut down because of COVID,” said Dodgion. “When we played our first game of the season, most of the other schools were already playing their third or fourth game.”

“After getting smacked around a little in the first half against Dunbar Middle, we have only given up 12 points in two and a half games,” said Dodgion. “This group of young men we are coaching this year know how to overcome adversity and will give everything they have until that final whistle blows. We tell the players every day, this is more than just football. The lessons they will learn, and are learning, about dealing with adversity or giving everything they have for their brothers battling next to them or keeping their heads up when things get tough, those are the things that will help them each and every day of their lives.”