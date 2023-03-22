‘The Native Nightmare’ Austin Deanda, of Amherst, remains undefeated as a professional boxer after a victory over Daniel Terry in Lynchburg on March 18.

On a knockdown by Deanda towards the end of the eighth round, Terry’s corner motioned for the fight to be stopped at the 2:50 mark, according to Scott “Cujo” Sigmon, Deanda’s trainer and manager who promoted the event at the University of Lynchburg. Deanda’s record improved to 11-0 with the win.

“He finished an opponent who had never been finished before,” Sigmon said. “The crowd loved him, as usual.”

Sigmon said Terry fought a good fight and was game, giving him credit for coming to Deanda’s hometown.

The turnout was the second largest boxing event Sigmon said he has been involved with as a boxer and a trainer. Deanda’s next fight is targeted for June, he said.

— Justin Faulconer