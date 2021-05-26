Amherst comes back to defeat LCA on Wentz' walk-off

Freshman Dalton Wentz was sitting fastball, so his eyes lit up when the pitch arrived from Liberty Christian reliever Sully Holmes. Next thing the 6-foot-1 Amherst freshman knew, he was standing on second base and releasing a scream of celebration after delivering a walk-off single that gave the Lancers a 4-3 victory Friday night against their Seminole District rival.

Then Wentz was mobbed by his teammates, who celebrated what seemed heading into the frame an unlikely comeback, even though they trailed by just one run.

Wentz — who is part of a young, talented group here — was all over the scorebook. He turned in a fine pitching performance, limiting the visiting Bulldogs (5-2) to three runs (two earned) on six hits over five innings in what amounted to a pitchers’ duel with LCA starter Brock Duff.

Pretty handy with the bat, too. Wentz went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. His two-run double in the bottom of the second tied the game at 2, and his walk-off single in the seventh brought home Christian Martin, who came on in relief for two innings and held the Bulldogs hitless to earn the win.

“It was a great game,” Wentz said. “We kind of figured coming in, two great teams, got two good pitchers going, and it was gonna be close. But that’s how you wanna win a ball game, if you ask me.”