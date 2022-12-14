Amherst County High School sports scores and stats

Boys Track Results: Dec. 9 at Heritage High School
Boys 55 Meter Dash:
Omar McPherson: 2nd
Eric West: 6th
Girls Track Results: Dec. 9 at Heritage High School
The Lancer wrestling team picked up a win in the Andrew Kenney Memorial Duals held at Sherando High School on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10
Junior Varsity Boys basketball scores
Amherst 51 Waynesboro 36
Amherst 42 Jefferson Forest 38
Amherst 44 Nelson 31
Amherst 37 Louisa 46
Amherst 60 Waynesboro 19
Amherst 53 Louisa 26
Varsity Boys basketball scores
Amherst 60 Waynesboro 33
Amherst 40 Jefferson Forest 72
Amherst 72 Nelson 43
Amherst 67 Louisa 51
Amherst 73 Waynesboro 46
Amherst 61 Louisa 45
Junior Varsity Girls basketball scores
Amherst 16 Louisa 28
Amherst 37 Nelson 8
Amherst 28 Louisa 25
Amherst 16 Appomattox 6
Amherst 20 Appomattox 22
Amherst 24 E.C. Glass 34
Varsity Girls basketball scores
Amherst 43 Louisa 61
Amherst 32 Nelson 41
Amherst 34 Louisa 58
Amherst 44 Appomattox 27
Amherst 56 Appomattox 35
Amherst 47 E.C. Glass 38
Submitted by Brian Carter