Amherst County High School sports scores and stats

Boys Track Results: Dec. 9 at Heritage High School 

Boys 55 Meter Dash: 

Omar McPherson: 2nd

Eric West: 6th

Isaiah Davis: 7th
 
Boys 300 Meter Dash: 
Isaiah Davis: 2nd
Peyton Jackson: 4th
Jeremiah Idore: 6th
 
Boys 500 Meter Dash: 
Lucas Gowdy: 2nd
Emerson Bryant: 3rd
Taylor Jackson: 6th

Carter Hansen: 8th
Nathan Neblett: 10th
 
Boys 55 Meter Hurdles: 
Jeremiah Idore: 3rd
Logan Mays: 6th
 
Boys Pole Vault: 
Nick Dawson: 2nd
 
Boys Long Jump: 
Eric West: 2nd
 
Boys Triple Jump: 
Omar McPherson: 5th
 
Boys Shot Put: 
Kris Kirby: 3rd
Evan Fink: 6th
Devon Carter: 9th

Girls Track Results: Dec. 9 at Heritage High School 

Girls 55 Meter Dash: 
Tyah Charlton: 4th
Brianna Chapman: 5th
Layla Irby: 6th
Kaelynn Smith: 7th
Jessica Taylor: 8th
 
Girls 300 Meter Dash: 
Saniyah Moore: 4th
Rachel Hamby: 9th
 
Girls 500 Meter Dash:
Madisen Preston: 5th
 
Girls 55 Meter Hurdles:
Kaelynn Smith: 4th
 
Girls Pole Vault: 
Amira Errami: 5th
 
Girls Long Jump: 
Ariana Ellis: 8th
Kaelynn Smith: 10th
 
Girls Shot Put: 
Layla Ferguson: 3rd
Jenna Burks: 9th
Nalayna Stanley: 10th
 
Wrestling results 

The Lancer wrestling team picked up a win in the Andrew Kenney Memorial Duals held at Sherando High School on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10

Amherst defeated John Champe 46-30. The following wrestlers picked up wins: John Holmes, James Travers, Christian Tomlin, Michael Collin, Colby Cox, Preston McPhatter, Markus Dooley and Caleb Vogt. 

Junior Varsity Boys basketball scores 

Amherst 51 Waynesboro 36

Amherst 42 Jefferson Forest 38

Amherst 44 Nelson 31

Amherst 37 Louisa 46

Amherst 60 Waynesboro 19

Amherst 53 Louisa 26

Varsity Boys basketball scores 

Amherst 60 Waynesboro 33

Amherst 40 Jefferson Forest 72

Amherst 72 Nelson 43

Amherst 67 Louisa 51

Amherst 73 Waynesboro 46

Amherst 61 Louisa 45

Junior Varsity Girls basketball scores 

Amherst 16 Louisa 28

Amherst 37 Nelson 8

Amherst 28 Louisa 25

Amherst 16 Appomattox 6

Amherst 20 Appomattox 22

Amherst 24 E.C. Glass 34

Varsity Girls basketball scores 

Amherst 43 Louisa 61

Amherst 32 Nelson 41

Amherst 34 Louisa 58

Amherst 44 Appomattox 27

Amherst 56 Appomattox 35

Amherst 47 E.C. Glass 38

Submitted by Brian Carter 

