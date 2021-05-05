Amherst girls tennis coach emphasizes fun while bouncing back from COVID

Laurie Terry is starting her second year as the Amherst County High girls tennis coach but this is her first full season facing opponents as the coronavirus killed her planned schedule in 2020.

“Unfortunately, we did not get to have a full season last year due to COVID,” said Terry. “I also was the tennis instructor for the summer kid’s camps held at Winton Country Club for quite a few years.”

Terry, an ACHS graduate, played softball instead of playing for her mom and head coach Barbara Wood. She had to choose between tennis and softball, both spring sports.

Not being on the tennis team effected Terry picking up tips for getting in playing time even just for fun.

“Since my mom was the girl’s tennis coach at ACHS, I grew up coming to tennis practice and matches with her,” said Terry. “I would practice hitting the ball against the backboard whenever I got the chance. In addition, I was always at Winton Country Club with my mom while she played. I would play tennis with the kids out there during the summer. I grew up on the courts at the high school and at Winton Country Club.”