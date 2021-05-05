Amherst girls tennis coach emphasizes fun while bouncing back from COVID

Laurie Terry is starting her second year as the Amherst County High girls tennis coach but this is her first full season facing opponents as the coronavirus killed her planned schedule in 2020.
“Unfortunately, we did not get to have a full season last year due to COVID,” said Terry. “I also was the tennis instructor for the summer kid’s camps held at Winton Country Club for quite a few years.”
Terry, an ACHS graduate, played softball instead of playing for her mom and head coach Barbara Wood. She had to choose between tennis and softball, both spring sports.
Not being on the tennis team effected Terry picking up tips for getting in playing time even just for fun.
“Since my mom was the girl’s tennis coach at ACHS, I grew up coming to tennis practice and matches with her,” said Terry. “I would practice hitting the ball against the backboard whenever I got the chance. In addition, I was always at Winton Country Club with my mom while she played. I would play tennis with the kids out there during the summer. I grew up on the courts at the high school and at Winton Country Club.”
Terry was around the tennis team watching her mom coach many girls over the years. Some players were like big sisters, she said. She reflects on what she learned most watching her mom coach.
“It is so important to develop a meaningful relationship with the athletes. Developing a rapport with the athletes was always important to my mom,” said Terry. “Her athletes always worked hard for her. They respected her and wanted to do well and play well for her. I want my players to feel important and cared for in that same way.”
Terry’s daughter, Kate, is on the team while her son plays on the boys team, so the family tennis tradition carries on.
The coach breaks down her team with comments on each player.
Kate Terry, senior: “She has a strong serve and is a leader on the team. She is an all-around solid competitor on the court.”
Reagan Bui, senior: “Takes on a leadership role herself. She has a strong work ethic, and strives to advance in the sport. She is a returning player. She has a strong presence on the court. She hustles and brings a positive attitude to the team.”
Sameria Lamberth, returning player: “Strives to become better at every practice. She works hard at practice and gives one hundred percent to becoming a better tennis player.”
Kayla Alls, returning player: “She is a hard worker on the court. She gives her best and strives to polish her skills at each practice.”
Cara Gowdy, returning player: “She has a strong presence on the court. She hustles and brings a positive attitude to the team.”
Adriana Ellis: “New to the sport. She has taken the challenge of learning how to play tennis and soared! I have loved watching her develop.”
Hannah Mowrey: “A beginning player as well. She has a good sense of her position on the court. She hustles and gives her all during practices and matches.”
Eden Hunter, another first year player: “She has progressed tremendously since the beginning of the season. She has a competitive spirit and shows great resilience on the court.”
Kelsey Fore, also new to the team: “She has taken on the challenge of learning the sport and has implemented these new skills into her matches.”
Terry said her goals this season are “to come together as a team, supporting one another, and building a lasting relationship and for each player to grow in their knowledge of tennis and to progress in the sport as individual players.”
And having fun.
“With the last year being so stressful due to COVID, I want to create a light-hearted environment so that the athletes can enjoy learning about tennis.”
Terry said the players are progressing with each practice and match.
“We are having fun. I am enjoying spending time with the girls. I love being their coach.”
Amherst vs Heritage, April 25 contest
Singles:
Kate Terry vs Kyara Johnson 4-8 L
Reagan Bui vs Gierra Yuille 0-8 L
Cara Gowdy vs Sofia Vicona 1-8 L
Sameria Lamberth vs Adriana Cook 1-8 L
Adriana Ellis vs Faith Jacobs 1-8 L
Eden Hunter vs Anna Susen 8-3 W
Doubles:
K. Terry/R. Bui vs K. Johnson/G. Yuille 2-8 L
C. Gowdy/S. Lamberth vs A. Cook/S. Vicoria 2-8 L
A. Ellos/E. Hunter vs M. Manning/F. Jacobs 2-8 L
Team score: 1-8 Loss