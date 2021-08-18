Amherst golf season kicks off

The Amherst golf season is in full swing as the team had a full week of action before the school year kicked off on Aug. 18.
Amherst golf coach Robert Martin describes the season matches.
“The first match we played this season was the John Scott Memorial Heritage Invitational at London Downs on Aug. 2. We finished 16th out of the 20 teams competing highlighted by Brice Reichard’s 78 [score] which was a tie for 16th place,” said Martin. “On Aug. 9 we played our first Seminole District match at Ivy Hills against Jefferson Forest, Rustburg, and Liberty. We finished second highlighted by Anthony Souza’s 37, which put him at second place overall.”
This season’s Lancer lineup are as follows with Martin adding his comments on each golfer.
Brice Reichard: “Brice is a very consistent player who is a tough competitor on the golf course. He does not have a weakness in his game, and he is looking to go back to the state tournament this year.”
Anthony Souza: “Anthony is a great player who was [The News & Advance selected] All Area last season. He has great length off the tee and uses that to his advantage. He is also looking to qualify for the state tournament this season.”
Christian Harris: “Christian is a solid player who is improving with each match we play. Being a second year player, Christian is going to have more of an impact this season. He uses his length of the tee to score and give him confidence to score well.”
Emily Maddox: “Emily is another second year player with a very steady game. She is very consistent, and again with a year of experience she should be even better this season.”
Caleb Knight: “Caleb is a first-year junior on the golf team this season. He is picking up the game quickly and is adapting to tournament/match play. I look for Caleb to be a great contributor to the team later in the season.”
John Holmes: “John is a beginner to the game of golf. With each practice he is getting better and better, and he is showing great enthusiasm for learning the game which will only help him grow in the future.”