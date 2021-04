The Amherst golf team defeated Liberty Christian Academy and Rustburg, Brookville and Liberty high schools with a low team score of 352, clipping LCA by two strokes at Winton Farm in Amherst on April 1.

Amherst golfer Brice Reichard bested all golfers with his score of 74 followed by teammates, Anthony Souza with 80, Lane Terry with 98 and Fulton Fitzgerald at 100 even.

Second place team scores in order were LCA, 354; Rustburg, 364; Brookville, 369 and Liberty, 409.

- Lee Luther Jr.