Amherst high school holds signing day for athletes

Ten athletes attended a signing day ceremony at Amherst County High on May 18, with four heading to Division I institutions: Lawrence Brown (football, Liberty University); Cyanna Cabell (track & field, Hampton University); Isaiah Idore (track & field, Liberty University); and Will Gregory (track & field, Army).

Other athletes honored at the ceremony were: Demetri Sandidge (football, Hampden-Sydney); Cyrus Campbell (wrestling, Averett University); Kaelyn Ramsey (softball, Bridgewater College); Taryn Campbell (softball, Randolph College); Grace Pisenti (softball, Sweet Briar College); and Dakota Maberry (baseball, Bluefield University).

