 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Amherst High School scores and stats

  • 0

Amherst defeated Liberty High in 5 sets on Sept. 6. Scores were: 19-25, 25-14, 25-16, 22-25, and 15-10. 

Lady Lancer stats vs. Liberty 

Savannah Martin: 11 digs, 2 aces

Autumn Meadows: 6 kills, 4 aces, 2 blocks

Cara Gowdy: 9 digs, 4 kills, 3 blocks, 1 ace

Sienna Fielder: 42 assists, 14 digs, 3 kills, 1 ace

McKayla Padgett: 15 kills, 17 digs, 2 aces

Emma Meehan: 15 kills, 13 digs

The junior varsity volleyball team lost 2-1 to Jefferson Forest on Sept. 8 Scores were: 25-18, 20-25, 14-16). The team's record is 6-1 

Meanwhile, the Lady Lancers varsity volleyball team lost 3-0 to JF. Scores were 16-25, 12-25, 22-25). The team's record is 5-2.

People are also reading…

Lady Lancer stats vs. Jefferson Forest

Savannah Martin: 8 digs, 2 assists, 1 ace

Emma Meehan: 10 digs, 6 kills, 2 aces

Tyah Charlton: 5 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig, 

Hannah Mull: 3 kills, 3 digs

Also, the Lancer JV football team defeated Blacksburg, 52-6.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert