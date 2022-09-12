Amherst High School scores and stats

Amherst defeated Liberty High in 5 sets on Sept. 6. Scores were: 19-25, 25-14, 25-16, 22-25, and 15-10.
Lady Lancer stats vs. Liberty
Savannah Martin: 11 digs, 2 aces
Autumn Meadows: 6 kills, 4 aces, 2 blocks
Cara Gowdy: 9 digs, 4 kills, 3 blocks, 1 ace
Sienna Fielder: 42 assists, 14 digs, 3 kills, 1 ace
McKayla Padgett: 15 kills, 17 digs, 2 aces
Emma Meehan: 15 kills, 13 digs
The junior varsity volleyball team lost 2-1 to Jefferson Forest on Sept. 8 Scores were: 25-18, 20-25, 14-16). The team's record is 6-1
Meanwhile, the Lady Lancers varsity volleyball team lost 3-0 to JF. Scores were 16-25, 12-25, 22-25). The team's record is 5-2.
Lady Lancer stats vs. Jefferson Forest
Savannah Martin: 8 digs, 2 assists, 1 ace
Emma Meehan: 10 digs, 6 kills, 2 aces
Tyah Charlton: 5 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig,
Hannah Mull: 3 kills, 3 digs
Also, the Lancer JV football team defeated Blacksburg, 52-6.