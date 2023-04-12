The baseball field at Amherst County High School will be named after Jim Procopio, who coached at the high school from 1968 to 1985, following the Amherst County School Board’s vote of approval April 6.

The Amherst County Sports Hall of Fame recently asked the board to take up the measure to name the field in Procopio’s honor.

“There is no one who deserves this honor more than Coach Procopio,” Ronnie Adams, president of the local Hall of Fame organization, wrote in a recent letter to the board.

Procopio over the years was an extremely positive influence on the student-athletes, some of whom went on to play and coach in the scholastic, collegiate, professional and international levels, according to John Apperson, current Lancer baseball coach.

Some of those players were among a large crowd who gathered at the high school Feb. 23 for an appreciation night in Procopio’s honor where many heartfelt memories of his influence and lasting legacy were shared. A sentiment that night was to push for the field to be named after Procopio as soon as possible.

Procopio led three Lancer baseball teams to state titles and he was among the first inductees to the Amherst County Sports Hall of Fame in 2012. The 1974 Lancer baseball team, the first of Procopio’s three championship teams, was inducted in 2014. The coach led the team to two other state crowns in 1978 and 1979.

Chris Terry, the school board’s chair, during the April 6 meeting spoke in favor of allowing the field to bear Procopio’s name, noting the beloved coach can experience that honor during his lifetime.

“I think it’s a great honor to the Procopio legacy,” Terry said.