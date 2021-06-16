Amherst JV season comes to a rainy end, coach praises motivated players

“I do want to mention Leah Mcfaden and KK Ogden. Both are 8th graders and waited for their opportunity to come. When I called on them they had immediate success. Leah batted .444 and KK batted .429. Both came up with clutch hits in different games.”

The Amherst girls took care of business when pitching, which Ware addressed.

Annie Purvis: “Before being called up to varsity she was the lead pitcher. Annie threw 15 strong innings striking out 14 while only giving up 5 runs.”

Delaney Sipes: “Delaney was our lefty pitcher who came in relief for most games for us. She pitched in five games for us and did a great job hitting spots and using her defense.”

Miranda Watkins: “As an 8th grader she really stepped up when Annie was called up to varsity. She became the main starter the second half of the year and did an amazing job. She pitched 13.1 innings only giving up 2 earned runs and striking out 14.”

Ware summed up the shortened season.