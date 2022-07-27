Amherst recreation draws record participants in youth soccer, basketball

Amherst County experienced a record year in terms of youth participating in basketball and soccer, according the department’s 2021-22 annual report.

Heather Follett, chair of the Amherst County Parks, Recreation and Cultural Development Board, presented the report to the county board of supervisors on July 19.

The 2021-22 recreation basketball season drew an all-time high of 278 registered players and the spring soccer this year brought out a record high of 335 registered players, she said.

“People are out more,” Follett told supervisors of the hike in participation.

The 2021 fall soccer season drew in 218 players. Soccer and basketball is for children ages 4 through 18 and allows them to learn new skills, compete in friendly competition and the league promotes good leadership, sportsmanship and team play, according to the department.

The department’s goal is to offer county residents, from children to senior adults, an array of services, classes, programs and special events and encourages them to stay active in the community.

“The last two years have been unprecedented with lockdowns, shutdowns and a disruption of the services we provide because of the Covid pandemic,” the report states. “This past year we have slowly begun to offer more programs and activities as we come out of the pandemic. The department has also seen a significant change in personnel causing some additional disruption in providing services to the citizens we serve.”

Bingo is held Fridays at the Coolwell Community Center and has drawn roughly 500 in the past year, according to the report.

“The ladies love bingo,” Follett said. “Bingo will never go away in this county, ever.”

Pickleball also continues to be a popular activity and takes place at Sweet Briar College’s gym on a weekly basis, drawing 630 participants this past year.

Follette said moving forward the amphitheater at the Coolwell center is targeted for more use.

The department applied for a grant through the Department of Conservation and Recreation for upgrades to Mill Creek Lake Park in northern Amherst County and Seminole Park behind The Westie apartments complex on Phelps Road in Madison Heights, and should know by this fall or winter if money is forthcoming on those two park projects, Follette said.

Mill Creek Lake Park has had tremendous use this spring and summer because of the beach area and addition of a new water swing. “We have heard very positive comments concerning the park and as we add amenities it will become even more popular to the public,” the report states.

Department leaders currently are working on a 5-10 year parks and recreation plan and a tourism plan is also being created with different groups, organizations and businesses coming together to form a tourism council to get ideas and buy-in to promote the county and many services it has to offer, according to the document.

“The future of the Amherst County Recreation, Tourism and Cultural Development Department is looking brighter,” the report said, “and through these plans the hope is to create and provide quality programs, activities and parks for years to come.”