Amherst rolls over Mecklenburg, remains unbeaten

After a perfect start to the season, the Amherst Lancers football team made sure there was no letdown against the newly established Mecklenburg County program on Sept. 29.

The Lancers scored 11 more points than their season average entering the contest — and held the Phoenix to their exact scoring average — in a dominating win in Baskerville, their third victory of the season by more than 40 points.

As has been the case all season, Amherst turned to a bevy of skill players to get the job done in a game moved up a day ahead of schedule because of weather.

Ten different players factored into the run game, led by Eric West with 115 yards and two touchdowns on five carries, and three receivers were on the other end of passes from freshman quarterback Tres Liggon, who earned the starting job a couple weeks back, and senior backup QB Tyreek Belcher.

The Lancers tallied 450 yards of total offense to Mecklenburg's 233.

"We did some really good things and executed well at times," coach Bob Christmas said. "... We're just trying to get better every week, and hopefully by playoff time, we'll be pretty good."

The Lancers threw an interception on their first play from scrimmage, but quickly bounced back against a team that lacks experienced players and still is trying to find its footing. In the first half, Christmas said, his group didn't fumble at all, cleaning up an area that's been a bugaboo for ACHS so far.

Mecklenburg County dropped its fifth straight game and fell to 1-5 in its inaugural season.

Amherst improved to 5-0, its best start since 2016, and is one of two remaining undefeated teams from the area — joining Liberty Christian, which was on a bye week — headed into Week 7. The Lancers have more victories this year than all of last season.

Up next for Amherst as it re-enters the Seminole District gauntlet is fellow Class 4 member E.C. Glass. The Lancers are still to face Brookville, LCA and Heritage in the last few weeks of the regular season, as well.

To get the job done against Glass, Amherst will look to a group of four players — junior Tyrique Thomas and seniors West, Jy'Shawn Manning and JJ Morris — that's stuffing the rushing column on the stat sheet. Each has tallied more than 270 yards, with Thomas, Manning and West all over 325 yards.

The Amherst offense is averaging a whopping 397 yards of total offense, 333 of which come from the run. The Lancers also are averaging 46.4 points per game.