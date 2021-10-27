Amherst runners compete in Seminole District championship meet

The Amherst County cross country team hosted the Seminole District championships Oct. 20 at Sweet Briar College and before the race started the Lancer seniors were honored.
Amherst coach Michael Jacobs introduced his eight seniors before the running started. They are Emma McPhatter, Gracie Stinson, Allison Morcom, Kallena Branham, Will Gregory, Luke Cockerham, Gavin Willliams and Adam Bryant.
Each got a hug and a rose then hit the course.
The girls championship was won by Jefferson Forest with 15 points while the Amherst squad finished in third place with 75 points, just four behind second place Rustburg. Heritage took the final position with 80 points.
Jessica Taylor was the top Amherst competitor as she crossed the finish line in 13th place with a course time of 23:32.4.
The remaining Amherst runners in their order were Morcom, McPhatter, Gracie Stinson and Branham. The last runner was a Rustburg member with a time of 35:37.4.
Jefferson Forest also won the boys title with its 17 points followed by E.C. Glass, Heritage, Amherst, Brookville, Rustburg and Liberty high schools.
Lancer Emerson Bryant was the top Amherst runner as he took a 10th place finish with his time of 18:56.4.
Remaining Lancers in their order were Gregory, Carter Hansen, Taylor Jackson, Nathan Neblett and Adam Bryant. The final runner was from Liberty with a time of 28:09.9.