Amherst schools hope to soon begin sports with changes

Wells said the limit for people at games would be enforced. The first violation would result in a $300 fine and after a second violation a team’s season would be canceled, Wells told the board.

Whenever possible, athletes must maintain 6 feet of distance, he said. Wells said the basketball and indoor track seasons are planned to begin in the first two weeks of December.

Wells said area divisions want each school in the Seminole District to have the same set of standards for sports out of fairness. “We’re all going to do the same thing,” he said of the protocols in place.

Superintendent Rob Arnold told the board streaming games online would be crucial this year with the limited-capacity issues for fans.

“We are in school so we feel like we are doing the right things as far as mitigation is concerned and we can safely do these extracurricular activities for our students,” Arnold said during the Nov. 12 meeting.

The board mentioned the unusual sight of people being counted heading into Lancer Stadium for the football season in early 2021.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be ideal anyway,” board member John Grieser said of the situation.