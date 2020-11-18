Amherst schools hope to soon begin sports with changes

Amherst County Public Schools is awaiting guidance from the Virginia High School League on beginning sports during COVID-19 following Gov. Ralph Northam’s Nov. 13 announcement that gatherings of 250 people are limited to 25.
The statewide measure does not apply to the division’s in-person learning. The VHSL released a statement Nov. 13 shortly after Northam’s announcement stating limiting public gatherings to 25 people applies only to spectators and not players, staff or athletic officials.
Amherst County schools Assistant Superintendent William Wells spoke of the division’s plans to begin sports seasons in December for basketball and indoor track during the Amherst County School Board’s Nov. 12 meeting.
Giving a report a day before Northam’s announcement on the 25-person limit at public gatherings, Wells said 250 people, or 50% capacity regardless of indoor or outdoor settings, was the maximum allowed for sports.
Other mitigation strategies for the anticipated seasons are screening all persons entering sporting events prior to entry, requiring face coverings for attendees and staying 6 feet away from anyone they do not live with. Face coverings also must be worn on the sidelines and for those not actively involved in competition, according to the guidelines.
“The school division understands the important role that interscholastic athletics and activities plays in the lives of our students,” Wells wrote in a memo. “However, we reserve the right to suspend participation based on health data as it relates to COVID-19 or health related concerns.”
Wells said the limit for people at games would be enforced. The first violation would result in a $300 fine and after a second violation a team’s season would be canceled, Wells told the board.
Whenever possible, athletes must maintain 6 feet of distance, he said. Wells said the basketball and indoor track seasons are planned to begin in the first two weeks of December.
Wells said area divisions want each school in the Seminole District to have the same set of standards for sports out of fairness. “We’re all going to do the same thing,” he said of the protocols in place.
Superintendent Rob Arnold told the board streaming games online would be crucial this year with the limited-capacity issues for fans.
“We are in school so we feel like we are doing the right things as far as mitigation is concerned and we can safely do these extracurricular activities for our students,” Arnold said during the Nov. 12 meeting.
The board mentioned the unusual sight of people being counted heading into Lancer Stadium for the football season in early 2021.
“We knew it wasn’t going to be ideal anyway,” board member John Grieser said of the situation.
Games may need to be rescheduled or could get canceled if COVID-19 cases arise within teams, similar to what is happening with the college football season, according to school officials.
“Clearly it’s not going to look or feel like it has in the past,” Arnold said at the Nov. 12 meeting. “But we’re going to try to give these students an opportunity to participate.”
The board gave its consensus for the division to move forward with holding sports.
“We’ll get to work,” Amherst County High School Principal Derrick Brown said to the board.
Wells said following Northam’s announcement the principals and athletic directors in the Seminole District are developing recommendations on how to best proceed with the new mandate. “We hope to have their recommendations later this week,” Wells said on Nov. 17.
