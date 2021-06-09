Amherst softball beats Heritage, 20-2

The Lady Lancers softball squad pounded the Lady Pioneers of Heritage, 20-2, in a game that included multiple players with several hits each, along with a few home runs.
Tayrn Campbell belted a homer early in the game and would go on to enjoy a perfect three-for-three night at the plate including a half dozen runs batted in.
Teammate Zaniyah Adams only got one hit, but it was a big one as she cleared the fence with the bases loaded for a grand slam.
"Last night [June 1] the girls worked as a team and honed in on their fundamentals," said Amherst Coach Samantha Thacker. "They were all able to play a role in this win. It was great to see hard work and strong hitting. As I have said before, this team is very young, but I love the hard work that they put in each day! Also, big shout out to Taryn Campbell on her first home run of the season and Zaniyah Adams on her grand slam! Again, I am super proud of the work and determination this team brings."
Amherst starting pitcher Dylan McNerney tossed two innings, striking out five Heritage batters while yielding no walks.
Taryn Campbell took care of the next three frames with seven strike-outs.
The game ended early due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Amherst stats
Meehan Lloyd, 3-4 with 2 RBIs;
Kayleigh Combs, 1-3 (with 1 walk);
KK Ramsey, 2-4 with 2 RBIs;
Maddie Jennings, 2-2 with 1 RBI;
Tyah Charlton, 2-4 with 1 RBI;
Zaniyah Adams, 1-2 with a grand slam;
Tayrn Campbell, 3-3 with a home run, and 6 RBIs;
McKayla Padgett, 1-2;
Katy Hines, 1-2;
Savannah Massie, 2-2 with 1 RBI.