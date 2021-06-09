Amherst softball beats Heritage, 20-2

"Last night [June 1] the girls worked as a team and honed in on their fundamentals," said Amherst Coach Samantha Thacker. "They were all able to play a role in this win. It was great to see hard work and strong hitting. As I have said before, this team is very young, but I love the hard work that they put in each day! Also, big shout out to Taryn Campbell on her first home run of the season and Zaniyah Adams on her grand slam! Again, I am super proud of the work and determination this team brings."