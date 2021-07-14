Amherst softball coach, players receive Seminole district honors after state title win

1st team 2nd base player Maegan Lloyd: “Maegan was a spark for us this season with stepping into the lead-off position her first year on varsity, as a sophomore. This may come as a surprise, but this was her first year ‘slapping’ and it was a seamless transition as she led our team in batting average. With Maegan’s speed she continued to find ways to get on base in key moments, especially against some of the top pitching we saw this season. She is going to continue to be a great asset to this program.”

1st team shortstop Tyah Charlton: “As a true freshman, Tyah stepped right up in the start just like she has always been playing varsity. She is a stellar athlete with an incredible work ethic. Tyah has so many tools from showing her range defensively to her power offensively. Tyah also hit multiple homeruns on the season and had hits in big situations. It is going to be so exciting to continue to see her growth over the next few years.”

1st team outfield, Kaelyn Ramsey: “KK was our fearless leader in the outfield. She was our vocal leader as well as a major contributor in the lineup. Her energy and timeless hits helped spark some major comebacks. She is a consistent hitter who shows power at the plate. She is a big part of this program and we are lucky to be able to have her again for next season.”