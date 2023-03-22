The Amherst County Sports Hall of Fame has formally asked the county’s school board to consider changing a longstanding policy to clear the way for naming the high school’s baseball field in honor of Jim Procopio, a former Lancer coach.

Since the 1990s, Amherst County Public Schools has had a policy that states a person must be deceased for at least 10 years for a facility to be named in their honor. The Sports Hall of Fame, a local organization, is asking the policy be changed so Procopio can be honored with the naming of the field during his lifetime.

Ronnie Adams, president of the Amherst County Sports Hall of Fame, in written remarks to the school board said it is a positive situation where the recipient knows of the honor while he or she is living. The driving factor is to honor Coach Procopio, Adams wrote.

“He would know this very deserving honor was awarded him for credibility he brought to the program and the love the players who play for him still carry with them today,” Adams said. “We have been discussing for a while and have a sense of urgency. There is no one who deserves this honor more than Coach Procopio.”

ACPS Superintendent read Adams’ comments during the board’s March 9 meeting.

Procopio coached the baseball team from 1968 to 1985 and over the years was an extremely positive influence on the student-athletes, some of whom went on to play and coach in the scholastic, collegiate, professional and international levels, according to John Apperson, the Lancer team’s current coach.

Dozens of those players and other community residents gathered at the high school Feb. 23 for an appreciation night in Procopio’s honor where many heartfelt memories of his influence and lasting legacy were shared with laughs, tears and hugs. A sentiment that night was to push for a change in the schools’ policy so the field can be named for Procopio as soon as possible.

Procopio was among the first inductees in the Amherst County Sports Hall of Fame in 2012. The 1974 Lancer baseball team, the first of Procopio’s three championship teams, was inducted in 2014.

“I hope we can work out something for the baseball field,” Amherst County School Board Chair Chris Terry said during the March 9 board member. “I think it will be greatly appreciated.”