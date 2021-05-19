Amherst track team competes at Brookville meet

The Amherst track team traveled to Brookville High School last Saturday to be part of the quad meet that included Liberty and Heritage high schools.

Jessica Taylor captured a pair of first place finishes, the 800 meter and 1,600 meter run.

Elizabeth Lacombe won the pole vault at 8 feet and Ethan Davidson ran his way to first place in the 800 meter run.

Teammate Turner Neblet won the 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:16.40.

Peyton Jackson took the top spot in the 300 meter hurdles and Lawrence Brown won the long jump event at 20-10.50. Nick Moore vaulted his way to first place and Jessie Smith unloaded the discus for a distance of 106-07.00.

Amherst athletes winning second places in their respective events were Cyanna Cabell with three, Grace Stinson, Kiara Smith and Amelia Wilson.