Amherst varsity girls team tops Rustburg

Amherst varsity girls team tops Rustburg

For the New Era-Progress

The Amherst girls basketball team defeated Rustburg 44-33 on Jan. 14, upping its record to 2-1.

Due to the coronavirus, no fans were allowed to attend, but the Amherst County High School cheerleaders didn’t let that prevent them from spreading school spirit while cheering with face masks.

The Lady Lancers jumped on the Red Devils, 14-7, in the first quarter and would sit on a 29-18 halftime lead. Scoring for both teams dropped in the third quarter but the Amherst offense still edged Rustburg, 7-5.

Rustburg would score 10 points in the final period while Amherst managed eight points. Kendra Smith led Amherst with 17 points followed by Kiara Smith with 8 points; Savannah Massie and Nadia West had 7 points each and Meagan Lloyd contributed 5 points. Rustburg’s top scorer was Delany Scharnus with 11 points.

