Amherst volleyball opens new season against Rustburg, Heritage

After waiting seven months due to the coronavirus, which has postponed and changed area volleyball schedules almost daily, Amherst volleyball finally opened a new season at Rustburg with new head varsity coach Katie Brown.

Amherst ran into a tough Red Devil squad as the home girls held court with a 3-0 sweep by scores of 25-20, 25-15 and 25-15.

Brown didn’t blame the loss on the virus delay but instead looked at all the extra time as a blessing.

“The delay in the season was a blessing in disguise,” said Brown. “As the new coach, I had more time to get to know the girls, and we were also able to set a good foundation of fitness and form prior to the start of the season.”

One thing the Amherst girls had plenty was team spirit as they had numerous moments of scoring against Rustburg while celebrating each.

“Staying positive despite the circumstance is super important, so I was proud of the girls for celebrating their hard work and effort, no matter the end result,” said Brown. “We still have work to do, but it was a good starting point and I look forward to building upon it.”

The Lady Lancers bounced back with a 3-0 sweep against Heritage with scores of 27-25, 25-7 and 25-14.