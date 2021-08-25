Amherst volleyball teams begin new seasons

The Amherst varsity and junior varsity teams hosted Altavista on Aug. 19 and things looked good for Lancer squads.
The JV team swept the junior lady Colonels with scores of 25-22, 25-18 and 15-11 and the Lady Lancers took four straight by scores of 25-20, 25-22, 25-13 and 25-21.
Extra games were played since it was scrimmage.
"Our team played well tonight! It was a great opening scrimmage that we can build upon throughout this season," said Amherst varsity coach Katie Brown.
Amherst posted a 5-7 record during the last pandemic-altered season.
"My goal for the team is for them to play with a relentless attitude in every match. We have skilled players and I'm excited to see that skill and hard work translate to wins," said Brown. "We have a core group of returners that were key players during the spring. They will all play important roles this fall."
The Amherst squad opened the regular season on the road Aug. 24 with a trip up U.S. 29 to face the Lady Govs of Nelson County.
The team will stay on the road for two more matches, at Appomattox and Charlottesville and will play its home opener on Sept. 2 when Nelson County hits the court.
Senior returning players are Cyanna Cabell, Erin Coffey and Kayleigh Combs.