 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amherst volleyball teams begin new seasons
0 Comments

Amherst volleyball teams begin new seasons

  • 0

The Amherst varsity and junior varsity teams hosted Altavista on Aug. 19 and things looked good for Lancer squads. 

The JV team swept the junior lady Colonels with scores of 25-22, 25-18 and 15-11 and the Lady Lancers took four straight by scores of 25-20, 25-22, 25-13 and 25-21.

Extra games were played since it was scrimmage.

"Our team played well tonight! It was a great opening scrimmage that we can build upon throughout this season," said Amherst varsity coach Katie Brown.

Amherst posted a 5-7 record during the last pandemic-altered season. 

"My goal for the team is for them to play with a relentless attitude in every match. We have skilled players and I'm excited to see that skill and hard work translate to wins," said Brown. "We have a core group of returners that were key players during the spring. They will all play important roles this fall."

The Amherst squad opened the regular season on the road Aug. 24 with a trip up U.S. 29 to face the Lady Govs of Nelson County.

The team will stay on the road for two more matches, at Appomattox and Charlottesville and will play its home opener on Sept. 2 when Nelson County hits the court.

Senior returning players are Cyanna Cabell, Erin Coffey and Kayleigh Combs.

Returning juniors are Emma Meehan, McKayla Padgett, Cara Gowdy, Sienna Fielder and Dylan McNerney.

Rounding out the Amherst roster is Katelyn Brooks, Tyah Charlton and Jasmine West.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert