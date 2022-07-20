Amherst youth teams fundraising for World Series trips

Three Madison Heights Dixie Youth softball and baseball teams are gearing up for trips to World Series competitions across three states.

The Amherst Sweetees softball team, with players ages 5 through 7, is heading to Louisiana on July 28. The trip is set to last through Aug. 4, said Katy Butt, the team’s manager.

“These girls have come together to work as a team,” Butt said, adding the players have given 100% during practices. “Playing as a team is very important and they show that at every practice.”

The Sweetees are very excited for the journey, she said.

“It’s a great opportunity to have at this age,” Butt said. “All of them except three are playing in their first World Series. They’re just excited to be able to go and play a lot of teams they never played before.”

The team has multiple fundraisers going on to raise money for the trip. A shrimp seafood boil to benefit the team will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., Friday, July 22, at Bennie’s Seafood, 4133 S. Amherst Highway in Madison Heights. If interested in supporting the team in its trip, email katybutt95@gmail.com.

The Madison Heights AA Coach Pitch baseball team, with players age 7 through 9, will travel to Dothan, Alabama with competition in the World Series set for July 29.

Tonya Mays, a parent whose son Jase plays on the team, said the team also is doing fundraisers and has a GoFundMe page.

“He’s had a great time playing,” Tonya Mays said. “The whole team has.”

The all-star team was undefeated in its recent district tournament in late June in Appomattox and remained perfect in state tournament competition in Dinwiddie earlier this month, she said.

“We’re looking forward to a really great experience in Alabama,” Tonya Mays said.

The Amherst Darlings softball team, with players ages 7 and 8, also is raising money for its trip to Cochran, Georgia, after going undefeated in recent district and state tournament competition.

Ashley Davis, team mom, said the Darlings also have a GoFundMe page to raise money for their trip and other fundraisers to help take stress off parents.

Davis said her daughter’s love for the game is phenomenal.

“They play good together,” Davis said of the Darlings. “They have this bond that is indescribable.”

Timmy Mays, coach of the Madison Heights AA Coach Pitch team, said the team played hard all season and showed strong defensive efforts.

“Their defense has really, really kept them in ball games this year,” Timmy Mays said.

He said the parents are highly supportive. “It’s just a good group all the way around,” he added.

At age 53, he said at age 12 he played one time in the World Series in more than a decade of playing baseball in his youth. He’s telling the boys to soak in the experience because it may be the only time they ever go.

“It’s a one-in-a-lifetime thing,” Timmy Mays said. “Just to wear that Dixie World Series patch on your shoulder is a privilege.”