Amherst's McDearmon to be inducted into Randolph-Macon Athletic Hall of Fame

Maggie McDearmon helped revitalize the Randolph-Macon volleyball program. The Amherst County High graduate brought her winning ways from the Lancers to the Yellow Jackets, and the outside hitter made a lasting mark on the program in Ashland.

McDearmon, five years after being inducted into the Amherst County Sports Hall of Fame, is being honored by her college alma mater.

The 2006 R-MC graduate is one of four former athletes who will be inducted into the Randolph-Macon Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday, Sept. 17. McDearmon and Molly Ariail, Charlie Pinkard and Tom Shaw will be honored during R-MC’s home football game against Southern Virginia.

McDearmon played at R-MC from 2002 to 2005 and led the Yellow Jackets to a 97-39 overall record and 37-5 mark in Old Dominion Athletic Conference competition.

The Yellow Jackets had 52 wins in the four seasons prior to McDearmon’s arrival.

She rewrote the R-MC record books. McDearmon led the program with 1,246 career kills and 1,496 career digs at the time of her graduation, and she currently ranks in the top five in both categories. She also ranks in the top 10 in program history with 202 career aces (third) and 241 career blocks (ninth).

McDearmon was the ODAC player of the year in 2005 and garnered all-ODAC first-team honors three times. The Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) honored her with all-state first team honors twice and academic all-state accolades during her playing career.

She thrived during her playing days at Amherst. McDearmon was named the Seminole District and Region III player of the year as a junior and senior, and she was a 2002 finalist for the Wendy’s Heisman High School Award for Virginia.

McDearmon currently resides in Richmond and is the Richard T. Robertson School of Media and Culture’s career development adviser at VCU.