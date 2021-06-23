'An absolute dream': Lady Lancer softball defeats JF for region championship

The buzz around the Amherst softball field prior to the start of the Region 4D championship game between the visiting Jefferson Forest team and the home defending Amherst girls was on on two things.
First, it was going to be hard for Amherst to win because that would make a win the third victory against Jefferson Forest this season, as a lot of so-called experts would agree is a tough task on any level of competition.
The second, it would be a pitcher's duel between JF hurler Emma Lemley and Amherst standout in the circle, Dylan McNerney.
As its turned out Amherst would win for the third time this season against Jefferson Forest but the pitchers' battle was there with a hit batter and a throwing error giving Amherst the one and only run of the game. Amherst, the region champs, gets a trip up north for the state championship games.
The Amherst team was headed for Tuscarora, the Region 4C champion, for the state semifinals on June 22.
One day after the win Amherst coach Samantha Thacker was still letting the big win soak in.
"To start off, it has been such a privilege to coach a great group of girls who work hard each day. It has been a surreal feeling so far to achieve such a great accomplishment, one that hasn’t happened in several years (I believe 21 years)," said Thacker. "It has truly been a joy to coach this team and go through this last year together, especially after losing last season, then to come out and win a region championship makes it even better."
The winning run came in the fifth inning when Lemley hit Amherst batter Tyah Charlton. McNerney laid down a textbook bunt, the throw to first sailed over the first base player's head and Charlton cruised to home plate for what would be the winning score.
"It feels unreal being a part of this team my freshman year, and becoming region champs," said Charlton. "We've all worked so hard, and it's paying off."
The two pitchers didn't disappoint those that like low scoring as McNerney tossed a one hitter while winning her third shutout out off her six total against Jefferson Forest.
"We expected the game to be a battle against JF and the matchup did not disappoint," said McNerney. "We played our hearts out and left it all on the field. Winning the region is such an accomplishment and I could not be more proud to be part of this team."
"Winning the region championship feels like an absolute dream," said Amherst catcher her Maddie Jennings. "Our team accomplished something that so many thought we couldn’t do. Amherst has always been the underdog team and this year our team changed that. The amount of hard work we have put in has definitely payed off and I can not be more proud of this team."
KK Ramsey summed up her feelings.
"Last night's game was thrilling. We played our hearts out, and never once backed down," said Ramsey. "We are the Region 4D champs, and we earned it. All the hard work, it's paying off and we're not done yet."
One of Thacker's assistant coaches not only knows a plethora about softball, but has known Thacker her entire life: her dad, Tommy Thacker, an Amherst County High School graduate.
The win was an emotional moment for him.
"Hard to put into words how I really feel," Thacker said of his daughter's success. "It is very special to watch her make the transition from being a player to be a coach. She has loved the game so long and she loves working with these young ladies very much. She works hard and is very passionate as to how she coaches and works to teach the game."
A longtime coach, he said working with his daughter and the team means much to him.
He added his blessed by his family and thanked his daughter and other coaches for allowing "the old man" to hang out with them.
"I am a very proud dad of what she accomplished last night with this team. It bought tears of joy to my eyes," he said. "To be there and to be a small part of it was very special!"