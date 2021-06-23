'An absolute dream': Lady Lancer softball defeats JF for region championship

The winning run came in the fifth inning when Lemley hit Amherst batter Tyah Charlton. McNerney laid down a textbook bunt, the throw to first sailed over the first base player's head and Charlton cruised to home plate for what would be the winning score.

"It feels unreal being a part of this team my freshman year, and becoming region champs," said Charlton. "We've all worked so hard, and it's paying off."

The two pitchers didn't disappoint those that like low scoring as McNerney tossed a one hitter while winning her third shutout out off her six total against Jefferson Forest.

"We expected the game to be a battle against JF and the matchup did not disappoint," said McNerney. "We played our hearts out and left it all on the field. Winning the region is such an accomplishment and I could not be more proud to be part of this team."

"Winning the region championship feels like an absolute dream," said Amherst catcher her Maddie Jennings. "Our team accomplished something that so many thought we couldn’t do. Amherst has always been the underdog team and this year our team changed that. The amount of hard work we have put in has definitely payed off and I can not be more proud of this team."

KK Ramsey summed up her feelings.