Back to the court: Basketball camp gives youth an activity, skills to work on at home

Area basketball lovers recently got a chance to improve their game skills at the Amherst County recreation department’s camp that was stretched over a two-week period.

The camp held at the Coolwell Recreation Center included one-hour sessions. Amherst County High School varsity boys basketball coach Segar Jordan directed the camp with assistance from junior varsity coach Brian Carter, some JV players and former Lancer standouts TC Thacker, Wayne Davis and Cody Lang.

“The most important part of this camp is getting kids outside and giving them something productive to do. As far as basketball is concerned, we have been focusing on individual drills that they can take home and work on in their driveway or while they’re watching TV,” Jordan said. “At the same time, I have been stressing that this is may be what school looks like next year, and now is a good time to practice responsible social distancing. I think this camp was a great introduction to being out and about with friends again.”

Ages of the campers varied from 8 to 15 years old. The camp drew 22 participants.

According to Carter, the goals for the younger kids was proper technique while sending them home with drills and ideas they can practice on their own.

The older campers worked on ball handling, form shooting, how to perform a layup, rebounding and defensive skills.

COVID-19 had an impact on the camp rules as participants were required to stay 10 feet apart. No sharing of basketballs was allowed as each camper had to use one ball and others could not touch that basketball. Participants had to bring their own water, no high-fives were allowed and two people maximum were at each goal.