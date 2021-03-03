Big plays in crunch time give Amherst win over Rustburg in season opener

In a Seminole District football matchup 440-plus days in the making, the Amherst Lancers, thanks to those stops toward the end of each half — combined with big plays in crunch time from quarterback CJ Rose — pulled off a 15-12 victory.

“In a critical time there, I thought they bowed up and did a good job,” Amherst coach Bob Christmas said. Despite “plenty of mistakes,” his team, finally back on the field in the winter after the fall passed with no gridiron contests among area high schools, was happy to come up with a win in its first real test.

“This is like we would’ve been in a scrimmage, so it’s just great to get a win,” he added. “I think Rustburg’s got a good football team. We came out on top, and that’s great.”

In addition to the Lancers’ defensive stands, Rose made good on his opportunities on the offensive end for Amherst, coming up with a pair of critical first downs in the game’s final minutes to keep possession for his team.

Rustburg drove 59 yards to the 3-yard line before Amherst came up with the fourth-down stop on the previous series, and Rose finished off the win by picking up 5 yards on third-and-3 and 9 yards on third-and-8 as the precious last seconds ticked away.