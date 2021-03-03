Big plays in crunch time give Amherst win over Rustburg in season opener

In a Seminole District football matchup 440-plus days in the making, the Amherst Lancers, thanks to those stops toward the end of each half — combined with big plays in crunch time from quarterback CJ Rose — pulled off a 15-12 victory.
“In a critical time there, I thought they bowed up and did a good job,” Amherst coach Bob Christmas said. Despite “plenty of mistakes,” his team, finally back on the field in the winter after the fall passed with no gridiron contests among area high schools, was happy to come up with a win in its first real test.
“This is like we would’ve been in a scrimmage, so it’s just great to get a win,” he added. “I think Rustburg’s got a good football team. We came out on top, and that’s great.”
In addition to the Lancers’ defensive stands, Rose made good on his opportunities on the offensive end for Amherst, coming up with a pair of critical first downs in the game’s final minutes to keep possession for his team.
Rustburg drove 59 yards to the 3-yard line before Amherst came up with the fourth-down stop on the previous series, and Rose finished off the win by picking up 5 yards on third-and-3 and 9 yards on third-and-8 as the precious last seconds ticked away.
“I put it in his hands because I believe in him,” Christmas said of his senior QB. “I thought he was the guy I wanted to have the ball then.”
There were other times, too, when Rose heard his number called. He also was responsible for both of Amherst’s touchdowns and for two points on a conversion after the score. Rose bounded into the end zone for the game’s first score in the first quarter, then put Amherst up again in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard run for what turned into the final score of the night.
“Having the honor of playing Rustburg with my teammates, and having those people in front of me to get those touchdowns,” Rose said of what he would take away from the game, the first of the abbreviated, six-game season. He finished with a team-high 30 yards on the ground (on 11 carries) and went 2 for 6 for 30 yards through the air.