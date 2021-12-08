Brown named to Seminole All-District first team

While the Lancer varsity football team was quickly ousted from postseason play against Salem recently, several Amherst players were honored with Seminole All-District selections.
Lawrence Brown was the lone Lancer selected on the all-district first team. Brown had a great season at wide receiver with 28 receptions for 721 yards and eight touchdowns.
Brown carried the ball three times for 164 yards and one score.
Brown was also named to the all-district honorable mention squad as a kick returner with seven returns for 262 yards for a 37.4 average and one touchdown.
Amherst players dominated the second team picks with seven players selected.
Running back Vincent Sweeney carried 95 times for 611 yards and seven touchdowns, along with eight receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown.
Tyleik Brown, defensive back, had 55 tackles, two interceptions, seven passes defended and one fumble recovery.
JJ Morris, defensive back, had 36 tackles, two tackles for a loss, two interceptions, eight passes defended and one fumble recovery.
Demetri Sandidge, defensive line, had 42 tackles and one tackle for a loss.