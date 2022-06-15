Central Elementary School archery team recognized for recent achievements

The Central Elementary School Wildcats archery team was honored during the Amherst County School Board’s June 9 meeting for recently winning the state title in the 2022 Virginia National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) tournament and taking part in the national competition.

The 4th and 5th graders competed in a national tournament of NASP in Louisville, Kentucky, from May 12 through May 14. Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold said the Wildcats finished 46th out of 137 teams competing in the national tournament, the highest Central Elementary team has placed at such level of competition nationally.

“We are very proud of them as representatives of Amherst County,” Arnold said.

Austin Hendley, a Central Elementary archer, also won the state title for elementary male individual shooters, said Jeremy Thompson, the team’s coach.

Rishil Taewal, AJ Jones, BJ Fleming, Abby Webster and Reagan Coleman were honorable mentions for individual shooting in the state competition, Thompson said. The team had about 25 days of practice and got a late start this year because of COVID-19, he said.

Archery brought some desperately normalcy back into the kids’ lives after coming through a tough situation with the pandemic, which sidelined their activity in a popular sport the past few years until this year, said Thompson.

Thompson added he is blessed to coach a wonderful group of students and thanked the other leaders who helped in a season that brought renewed energy to all their lives.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better group of students to represent our school, this program and the great sport of archery and I’m excited to see what the next several years hold for all of us,” he said.

