The recently crowned state champion Lady Lancer softball team received a welcome from U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th District, during a visit to Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. July 20.

The softball team, which won the Virginia Class 4 State Championship on June 26, was honored during Champions Night at the ballpark. The Lady Lancers also will be recognized during the Amherst County School Board’s August meeting, said Derrick Brown, Amherst County High School's principal.