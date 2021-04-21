Coach: Future bright for Amherst B-Team program as season ends

“The game against LCA, just like the rest of the season, came down to big plays. If we prevent more big plays when we are on defense, not only would we have most likely won against LCA, I believe our overall record would have been 4-1, and not 1-4,” said Amherst coach Alex Dodgion. “Overall, even with all of the adversity we faced throughout the year due to COVID, playing on Mondays, and having a smaller team than what we are used to having, I believe we had an excellent season. I definitely am looking forward to watching these eighth graders grow and develop once offseason conditioning begins at the high school and can not wait until we can get the younger guys who will be returning to the B-Team next season back on the field and start preparing for next season.”