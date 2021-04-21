Coach: Future bright for Amherst B-Team program as season ends

The Amherst B-Team football squad ended its season recently with a 22-16 loss to Liberty Christian Academy, giving the youngest Lancers a 1-4 record.
“The game against LCA, just like the rest of the season, came down to big plays. If we prevent more big plays when we are on defense, not only would we have most likely won against LCA, I believe our overall record would have been 4-1, and not 1-4,” said Amherst coach Alex Dodgion. “Overall, even with all of the adversity we faced throughout the year due to COVID, playing on Mondays, and having a smaller team than what we are used to having, I believe we had an excellent season. I definitely am looking forward to watching these eighth graders grow and develop once offseason conditioning begins at the high school and can not wait until we can get the younger guys who will be returning to the B-Team next season back on the field and start preparing for next season.”
In the season finale in Lynchburg, Amherst’s Antonio Parrish scored the first touchdown and Nic’Khale Fleshman added a two-point conversion.
Devonte Wade also scored six points for the Amherst squad and that was followed up by a two-pointer from Tres Liggon.
The Amherst defense played a major role in keeping the game close as Jay’lon Baldwin intercepted a LCA pass that was described by coach Dodgion as a momentum swinger.
Liggon stepped up using his speed to track down a LCA ball carrier for a touchdown-saving tackle as time expired in the first half.
“I am extremely proud of how these young men handled themselves throughout this season,” said Dodgion. “The future looks very bright for the Amherst County football program for years to come.”