Coach: Temple girls play hearts out in state tournament

The Temple Christian School girls’ basketball team finished in fourth place in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletes state championships held Feb. 25 and Feb. 26 at Timberlake Christian School in Lynchburg.
The Temple squad opened its run for the state crown against Grace Christian from Staunton. Both teams were determined that the other would not out play them on the physical scales.
Multiple scrambles on the floor for the ball kept the action flowing but Grace won the most where it counted on the scoreboard to take the opening round, 50-40.
“The girls really played well; some untimely turnovers late in the fourth quarter turned the tide and gave the momentum away and we couldn’t get it back,” said Temple coach Barry Hurt.
The next day Temple battled Roanoke Valley but would fall, 52-48.
“We were all saddened to be in the 3rd place game,” said Hurt. “We were certain we would be playing Roanoke Valley in the championship game. But the girls got focused and played their hearts out. They gave all they had and as a coach I couldn’t ask for more. I am so proud of them. This was one of the best games they’ve played all season.”
People are also reading…
Temple stats against
Grace Christian
Emma Cash: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals, 1 block
Allie Levering: 14 points, 1 rebound, 1 assists, 4 steals
Alyssa Conner: 4 pointts, 2 rebounds, 2 assists
Hailey Dudley 3 pointts, 3 rebounds, 1 assist
Moriah Greene: 3 pointts, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals
Lauren Morris: 2 pts, 4 rebounds
Temple stats against
Roanoke Valley
Greene: 16 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assists, 1 blocks, 3 steals
Dudley: 11 points, 17 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 blocks, 4 steals
Levering: 10 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assists, 2 blocks, 3 steals
Cash: 8 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 blocks, 1 steals
Morris- 2 points, 12 rebounds, 1 assists, 1 block
Conner: 1 point, 2 rebounds