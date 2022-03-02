Coach: Temple girls play hearts out in state tournament

The Temple Christian School girls’ basketball team finished in fourth place in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletes state championships held Feb. 25 and Feb. 26 at Timberlake Christian School in Lynchburg.

The Temple squad opened its run for the state crown against Grace Christian from Staunton. Both teams were determined that the other would not out play them on the physical scales.

Multiple scrambles on the floor for the ball kept the action flowing but Grace won the most where it counted on the scoreboard to take the opening round, 50-40.

“The girls really played well; some untimely turnovers late in the fourth quarter turned the tide and gave the momentum away and we couldn’t get it back,” said Temple coach Barry Hurt.

The next day Temple battled Roanoke Valley but would fall, 52-48.

“We were all saddened to be in the 3rd place game,” said Hurt. “We were certain we would be playing Roanoke Valley in the championship game. But the girls got focused and played their hearts out. They gave all they had and as a coach I couldn’t ask for more. I am so proud of them. This was one of the best games they’ve played all season.”

Temple stats against

Grace Christian

Emma Cash: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals, 1 block

Allie Levering: 14 points, 1 rebound, 1 assists, 4 steals

Alyssa Conner: 4 pointts, 2 rebounds, 2 assists

Hailey Dudley 3 pointts, 3 rebounds, 1 assist

Moriah Greene: 3 pointts, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals

Lauren Morris: 2 pts, 4 rebounds

Temple stats against

Roanoke Valley

Greene: 16 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assists, 1 blocks, 3 steals

Dudley: 11 points, 17 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 blocks, 4 steals

Levering: 10 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assists, 2 blocks, 3 steals

Cash: 8 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 blocks, 1 steals

Morris- 2 points, 12 rebounds, 1 assists, 1 block

Conner: 1 point, 2 rebounds