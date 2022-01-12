Crusaders take down New Covenant

The Temple Christian School boys varsity team started out slow on Jan. 7 against New Covenant but the Crusaders offense came to life and would go on to slay the Gryphons, 43-30.

The New Covenant gym was packed as the school was celebrating its homecoming. New Covenant took the early 9-4 lead in the first period but after that Temple ran its offense to a very productions next three periods.

The Temple squad sat on a 19-13 advantage at intermission after Conner Harris drained a three-pointer at the buzzer.

A trio of Temple players recorded double figures. Grayson Doss had 14 points, David Smith scored 11 and Conner Harris contributed 10 points.

Temple coach Jacob Parr describes his top defender Richard Brown on the court as having gnat-like, physical play as he posted a half dozen steals.

The win gives Temple a 5-5 overall record. Smith had a productive night on defense with seven steals. The Crusaders have a busy week ahead with five home games scheduled.

- Lee Luther Jr.