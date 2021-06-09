Despite 5-4 loss to Rustburg, Amherst softball looks on bright side

Jennings, who was McNerney’s catcher, accounted for one of the runs scored.

“For our team to not give up shows a lot, considering how young the team is. Even though we came up a little short in the end, I am so proud of the way we fought back to score four runs against Rustburg,” said Jennings. “The way our team cheers on each other and the bond that we have, I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I believe our team can go all the way with the hard work and effort that every individual has put in.”

Shortstop Charlton held down her spot in the infield while she swung a big bat, with her two-run homer against Rustburg.

“We as a team knew going into the game that it was going to be a tough fight. We did what we had to do to move each other on the bases and score some runs,” said Charlton. “Every at-bat I learned something different, so I was definitely overwhelmed and excited to tie up the game by hitting a two run homer.”

Outfielder Ramsey drew a base on balls while adding one run batted in.