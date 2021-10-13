E.C. Glass capitalizes on mistakes to take down Lancers

For one quarter, and one drive in particular, things were going well for Amherst. The Lancers’ first possession resulted in an early lead, and their defense got to E.C. Glass players in the backfield.
Then it all came crashing down.
A series of turnovers by the Lancers handed the Hilltoppers the ball inside the Lancers’ 30-yard line three times, and E.C. Glass seized momentum and never let go. The ’Toppers climbed out of the first-quarter hole, shook off rust after their bye week and piled on the points in a 44-6 triumph at City Stadium on Oct. 8.
In the opening stages, Amherst (3-2), after going ahead 6-0 on a 25-yard pass from Tyleik Brown to Lawrence Brown, had Glass’ number. The Hilltoppers went three-and-out on their first possession, with players coming off the field after third down telling coaches the Lancers had yelled out exactly the play Glass planned to run. George White was brought down behind the line of scrimmage on that play, and took hits frequently in the first frame.
It took the Hilltoppers (5-1) more than 12 minutes to solve Amherst’s defensive scheme, and even then, they had to settle for a field goal.
But after that, Glass’ defense took over — with plenty of help from Amherst — and the offensive machine that features multiple weapons started humming.
On its first play of the second quarter, Amherst fumbled. Glass immediately took advantage, scoring three plays later on Taeon Mosby’s 11-yard run.
The Lancers’ next possession didn’t go much better, and ended in a second costly fumble. Amherst finished with six of those, losing two of them. And although the Lancers recovered one other fumble on a punt attempt, the loss of 17 yards again set Glass up inside the red zone.
Mike Thomas capitalized for a 10-yard TD run as a result.
“We started off playing really well,” Amherst coach Bob Christmas said, “and those turnovers were just critical. You just don’t overcome something like that. The odds of overcoming that are really slim.
“We just didn’t do what we had to do to win.”
The Amherst coach credited Glass, too, saying it “got better as the game went on.”
The Hilltoppers went into halftime with a 23-6 lead, added a 17-yard touchdown run from Lyvarius Gilbert in the third quarter and scored twice more in the fourth.
Glass tallied 353 yards of total offense, about 200 of which came in the second half. It didn’t hold the ball for long or have to engineer long drives in the first because of Amherst’s turnover troubles.
ACHS finished with just 124 yards of total offense. The Lancers gained 76 yards on their first drive and had a few other long runs, but their net offense suffered because of a few sacks and the fumbled punt attempt.