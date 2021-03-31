Eight years in, blended B-Team a 'huge success' for middle school students

The Amherst B-Team football squad started eight years ago when the county’s two middle schools, Monelison and Amherst, joined together as one team.

In the debut season Alex Dodgion and Jason Cox ran the program as co-head coaches but since that first season Dodgion has been at the helm.

Dodgion addressed how he feels combining the two teams has worked out.

“I feel that blending the two middle teams has been a huge success. With the B-Team, the players have a chance to bond and grow together beginning in seventh grade, whereas before they didn’t play together until ninth grade,” said Dodgion. “Those extra two years make a huge difference when trying to grow and improve a program like we are in Amherst County.”

This season has been crazy for all involved in sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The B-Team switched to playing on Monday night.