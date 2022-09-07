Fall soccer season sponsored by Motor World

“Mr. Huffines’ dealership provided the funds for soccer balls and trophies for the fall season, along with a jersey and socks for every player,” the release said. “Over 275 children have signed up to play fall soccer through the Amherst County Recreation and Parks department. This is the second season in a row where recreation soccer has had a record number of sign-ups. We are pleased to have record-breaking sign-ups this year and cannot wait for the start of the season.