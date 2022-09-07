Fall soccer season sponsored by Motor World

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors in a county news release thanked local businessman Adam Huffines and Motor World in Madison Heights for sponsoring the 2022 Fall Recreation Soccer Season.
“Mr. Huffines’ dealership provided the funds for soccer balls and trophies for the fall season, along with a jersey and socks for every player,” the release said. “Over 275 children have signed up to play fall soccer through the Amherst County Recreation and Parks department. This is the second season in a row where recreation soccer has had a record number of sign-ups. We are pleased to have record-breaking sign-ups this year and cannot wait for the start of the season.
Practices for the fall season have already begun. The first games will take place Saturday, Sept. 10, at Coolwell Park.