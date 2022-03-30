Familiarity a strong point for Lady Lancers off to a 3-2 start

The defending state softball champion Lady Lancers are off to a 3-2 start after opening the Seminole District portion on the schedule with a 8-2 win over Brookville.

The two losses were a pair of 4-0 and 6-3 defeats to Appomattox.

"We have had four tough games to start off the season with playing Appomattox, last year's Class 2 state championship team, as well as Auburn who won the Class 1 state championship game last year and Halifax who is also a strong team," said Amherst coach Samantha Thacker. "Luckily our strength this year is familiarity.

With this our team dynamic is much the same; the girls know each other and how one another plays which is a great strength to have. Because of this, I know that this will allow the team to play with more confidence and assurance."

Thacker's roster includes a trio of seniors: Kayleigh Combs, Kaelyn Ramsey and Taryn Cambell.

The team was scheduled to play on the road against Nelson County on March 28.

