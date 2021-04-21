Former Amherst Lancer standout continues success on the court at Randolph College

It’s been over a year since the COVID-19 virus threw a major monkey wrench into sports around around the world, in addition to the death count that in recent days surpassed 3 million.

Things are slowly getting back not to normal but to a place where a few fans get go see their favorite teams and players perform.

Even in this crazy time, the virus has produced one good thing for college athletes: because of shortened schedules and lack of activity the NCAA has issued a plan that would allow senior athletes to come back for another year if they so desire.

That rule has helped former Amherst County High School standout athlete CJ Loving who just completed his senior year on the Randolph College basketball team to come back for one more season on the court.

“My plan is to return to Randolph for a fifth year and hopefully get the opportunity to play the full season,” said Loving.

Even though this season was unpredictable Loving made then most of the situation.

“My strength this year was being a leader,” said Loving. “Being vocal and encouraging the younger guys to be the best they can be was my main focus this year.”

Loving also commented on things he has gotten better at.