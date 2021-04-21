Former Amherst Lancer standout continues success on the court at Randolph College

It’s been over a year since the COVID-19 virus threw a major monkey wrench into sports around around the world, in addition to the death count that in recent days surpassed 3 million.
Things are slowly getting back not to normal but to a place where a few fans get go see their favorite teams and players perform.
Even in this crazy time, the virus has produced one good thing for college athletes: because of shortened schedules and lack of activity the NCAA has issued a plan that would allow senior athletes to come back for another year if they so desire.
That rule has helped former Amherst County High School standout athlete CJ Loving who just completed his senior year on the Randolph College basketball team to come back for one more season on the court.
“My plan is to return to Randolph for a fifth year and hopefully get the opportunity to play the full season,” said Loving.
Even though this season was unpredictable Loving made then most of the situation.
“My strength this year was being a leader,” said Loving. “Being vocal and encouraging the younger guys to be the best they can be was my main focus this year.”
Loving also commented on things he has gotten better at.
“I would say my biggest improvement was being more mature in practices and game time situations,” said Loving. “Having almost four years under my belt , I was able to point others in the right direction.”
Charlie Hudson, a former Amherst varsity assistant coach who has spent the last several years as an assistant for the Randolph Wildcats basketball team, has watched Loving progress over then last four years at the college level.
“Probably the most difficult aspect for high school players to grasp in their transition to college is that they will be sitting a lot of the time, not playing in games. CJ used that time to be a good observer and to fully understand how fast the college game is when compared to high school. CJ focused in practice, rarely complained about his lack of playing time, and when he did get in games understood his role,” said Hudson. “Every season his role would change. CJ accepted his role changes and, thusly, became an important component of our success.
His dedication to improving and accepting being coached have established CJ as a leader on our team. Colleges play at a fast pace. CJ has been able to adapt to the speed of the game and see more, slowing the game down for him.”
Loving has made good decisions on the court at high speed, Hudson said.
“His innate toughness , combined with his competitive nature, has established his reputation in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference as a player who is difficult to match up with. He uses his experience to get his hands on a lot of rebounds and uses his quickness to get a lot of finishes at the rim.”