Former Amherst Lancer standout Randy Tomlin earns state coach of the year award

After picking up their second Virginia High School League state championship in school history, four Liberty Christian Academy baseball players and their coach earned all-state accolades on June 21.

Randy Tomlin, the Bulldogs’ leader, was named the Class 3 coach of the year, and Ben Blair, Logan Duff, Will Palmer and Tanner Thomas all secured spots on the first team.

Tomlin, a graduate of Amherst County High School and Liberty University, led LCA to a 22-2 record, including an 8-0 run to end the season, on the way to its first state title since 2017. The Bulldogs beat Abingdon 6-5 in walk-off fashion for the championship.

His success on the diamond led to being selected by the Pirates in the 18th round of the 1988 Major League Baseball draft. He made his MLB debut on Aug. 6, 1990, and finished with a 30-31 record and 297 strikeouts in 94 career starts.

Tomlin, a member of Amherst County's Sports Hall of Fame, was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 18th round of the 1988 Major League baseball draft. He made his MLB debut on Aug. 6, 1990, and played five seasons with the Pirates, finishing with a 30-31 record and 297 strikeouts in 94 career starts.

His most productive year was 1992, when he went 14-9 with a 3.41 ERA and made 33 starts. He also served as pitching coach at LU from 1997 through 2006 before taking that role in the minors.