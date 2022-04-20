Former Lancer standout fielding more softball success at Bridgewater College

Former Lady Lancer and three sport standout athlete Jazmyne Smith, now in her second year at Bridgewater College, is enjoying a good softball season.

While at Amherst County High School, Smith played softball, volleyball and basketball and has settled into playing softball for the Eagles. In late March the team played a double-header at the University of Lynchburg, which gave Smith’s family and friends a chance to watch the local talent in action.

Smith wasted no tome with a base hit in her first at bat as the Bridgewater College squad would roll over the Hornets by a score of 13-4.

Smith came to the plate fives times and posted three hits while scoring three runs. Smith anchored the first base duties in both games.

For this season as of press time Smith has seen action in 34 games, had 110 at-bats and banged out 38 hits while scoring 29 runs.

- Lee Luther Jr.