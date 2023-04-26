The baseball field at Amherst County High School now is named after Jim Procopio, the school’s beloved former coach who led the Lancers on the diamond from 1968 to 1985.
A ceremony was held for the naming of the field on April 21. The Amherst County Sports Hall of Fame recently asked the county’s school board to name the field in Procopio’s honor.
Procopio coached three Lancer baseball teams to state titles and he was among the first inductees to the Amherst County Sports Hall of Fame in 2012. The 1974 Lancer baseball team, the first of Procopio’s three championship teams, was inducted in 2014. He led the team to two other state titles in 1978 and 1979.
