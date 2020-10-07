Going the distance while social distancing: 5K race draws smiles, grit and elbow bumps in Amherst

The weather was picture perfect for the 10th annual IRON 5K Race on Sunday, which drew 73 competitors of many ages.

This year’s race had to adjust to COVID-19 in the date, moving from spring to fall, and the location of the start/finish line as it was moved from Amherst County High School to U.S. 29 Business 29 adjacent to the Ambriar shopping center.

“We decided to postpone our race for six months because safety is our top priority. We wanted to create a race environment that was as safe as possible for our runners, volunteers, and community,” said Derrick Brown, race director and founder of IRON Lives, a youth mentoring organization.

“By changing the course, requiring masks, checking temperatures, offering a virtual option and social distancing, we feel like we accomplished that goal,” Brown said. “It was important for us to not cancel the 5K because this is one of our biggest fundraisers and it allows us to help hundreds of students throughout the school year.”

The runners still gave it their all as the course had them go uphill in first stage.

As the time clock hit the 19:15 mark, race winner Jeff Harrington crossed the finish line to claim the 5K victory. Turner Neblett crossed for a second place finish 23 seconds later.