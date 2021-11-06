 Skip to main content
Heritage dispatches Amherst with ease in Lancers' regular season finale
Heritage likely wrapped up two home playoff games Friday night by dispatching Amherst 55-20 at City Stadium in the teams’ regular-season finale.

The Pioneers (8-2, 6-1 Seminole District) sat behind only Liberty Christian in the Region 3C rankings that determine playoff seeding, and their win over the Lancers (4-4, 3-4) should keep them there.

Amherst, which dropped its third straight game Nov. 5, must wait to see whether its season continues. The Lancers were on the edge of the Region 4D playoff field entering the night, sitting in eighth place and just a half point ahead of ninth-place Pulaski.

Heritage scored three times on touchdowns from Kameron Burns, Deuce Crawford and Zach Steele in the first quarter Friday and never trailed.

Crawford and Steele each were responsible for multiple scores. Crawford added an 83-yard interception return to his 10-yard run, and Steele, after returning a blocked punt 16 yards for a TD in the first quarter, scored on runs of 12 and 8 yards.

Rajan Booker, the Pioneers’ leading rusher with 129 yards on 13 carries, and Jaicere Bateman had a rushing touchdown each. Steele finished behind Booker with 85 yards on eight carries as part of a 283-yard rushing night for HHS, which won its third straight game Friday.

Burns went 12 of 15 through the air for 125 yards, giving Heritage 408 yards of total offense.

Amherst had 264 yards of total offense. Tyleik Brown, who scored one of the Lancers’ three TDs on a 10-yard run, was 4-of-13 passing for 116 yards. Lawrence Brown hauled in three passes for 81 yards.

Jor’dyn Whitelaw, Vincent Sweeney, Jamerius Stewart and RaSaun Burford each had at least 27 yards rushing. Whitelaw (team-high 37 rushing yards) and Sweeney scored on runs of 5 yards and 1 yard, respectively.

